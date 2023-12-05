Patriots Bailey Zappe in line to start for Patriots Thursday night against Steelers Bailey Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chargers. DANIELLE PARHIZKARAN/GLOBE STAFF





FOXBOROUGH — It appears that Bailey Zappe will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback on Thursday night against the Steelers.

There hasn’t been confirmation from coach Bill Belichick, but Zappe told reporters on Tuesday that it likely will be him.

”Coach has, you know, made it pretty clear,” Zappe said. “But I’ll let him announce it to everybody. That’s private right now, and whenever he announces it, that’s with him.”

Zappe made his first start of the season on Sunday against the Chargers, completing 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards. Zappe did not commit any turnovers, but the Patriots did not score.

The second-year quarterback said last week’s opportunity meant a lot to him. The Patriots waived Zappe on cutdown day, but he eventually returned to the team and now appears to be in position to make a second start.

”It’s been a long ride, of course, so to be out there was an amazing opportunity,” Zappe said. “We didn’t get the result that we wanted, so hopefully we can learn from it, grow from it, and go on into Thursday and do everything I can to put the team in the best possible situation to win the game.”

Returning to the Patriots was the right decision, Zappe said. The 24-year-old reportedly had offers from other teams after he was cut. Zappe ultimately felt comfortable returning to the Patriots after winning his first two career starts last year.

”This is where I wanted to be. I wanted to play for OB [offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien],” Zappe said. “I wanted to play for Coach Belichick, and I wanted to play with the guys who I built a relationship with over the last year and a half to two years. So, this is where I wanted to be.”

Zappe has made five appearances this season, the first four coming after Mac Jones was benched. Zappe said being able to play a game from start to finish, along with preparation in practice, has been helpful.

”Of course, it’s different,” Zappe said. “But you’ve got to approach every week like Coach always says, everybody has to be ready to play. So, you have to be ready no matter what. You have to prepare like you’re going to be thrown in there whether it’s the second play or the last play. That’s kind of the mentality that we have here. No matter what is going on, be prepared to play.”