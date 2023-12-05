Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly to miss ‘a few weeks’ with ankle injury Stevenson was injured during the first quarter of the Patriots' loss to the Chargers. Rhamondre Stevenson receiving help from Patriots' trainers after suffering an ankle injury against the Chargers. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Patriots will likely be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the next few games after he exited the 6-0 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stevenson is set to miss “a few weeks.”

Tests showed that Patriots’ RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain and he now is expected to miss, in the words of a source, “a few weeks.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

The injury, per Schefter, is a right high-ankle sprain.

Stevenson, 25, was helped off the field in the first quarter after being caught in tackle that twisted his ankle. It came on a drive in which he had eight carries in the team’s 13 plays.

Now in his third season, Stevenson has amassed 619 rushing yards, averaging four yards per carry. A fourth-round pick in 2021, he was seen as one of the few different-making skill position players currently in the Patriots’ offense.