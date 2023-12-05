Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly to miss ‘a few weeks’ with ankle injury

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots will likely be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the next few games after he exited the 6-0 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stevenson is set to miss “a few weeks.”
The injury, per Schefter, is a right high-ankle sprain.
Stevenson, 25, was helped off the field in the first quarter after being caught in tackle that twisted his ankle. It came on a drive in which he had eight carries in the team’s 13 plays.
Now in his third season, Stevenson has amassed 619 rushing yards, averaging four yards per carry. A fourth-round pick in 2021, he was seen as one of the few different-making skill position players currently in the Patriots’ offense.
