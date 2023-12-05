Patriots Wes Welker thinks Tyreek Hill is a more complete wide receiver than Randy Moss Welker, once teammates with Moss in New England, is now Hill's position coach with the Dolphins. Wes Welker and Randy Moss celebrating a touchdown in a 2009 Patriots 59-0 rout of the Titans. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Though he was teammates with Randy Moss during their very record-setting run together with the Patriots, Wes Welker apparently views Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins as a more complete player.

Speaking to reporters last week — Welker is Miami’s wide receivers coach — the former Patriot tried to elaborate on his position regarding Hill and Moss.

“Randy is probably the best deep ball receiver, ever in the game, but Tyreek can run the whole route tree,” Welker claimed during a press conference. “He can run choice routes, he can run lookie [two-way go option routes]. He can take the top off [the defense]. His ball skills? Coming in and out of breaks. Name a route you don’t like him on? I can’t think of one.”

Welker is in his second season coaching Hill with Miami. During that time, the former Chief has thrived. Hill has 93 receptions for 1,481 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Adding to his initial remarks, Welker said that Hill is also a tremendous worker on the practice field.

“To me, that’s what separates him in that regard,” Welker explained. “It’s his mindset, and the way he approaches every single day, and every single game. It’s very impressive that he’s got the mentality, along with all those things, which is the most important part. That’s probably where he separates himself the most.”

Hill, upon being informed of Welker’s take, was initially surprised. He quickly recovered, joking that it may have just been his coach trying to motivate him in the short term.

“Well, I’ve just got to accept the compliment,” Hill said. “That’s awesome for your position coach to say something like that. But I believe he was just saying that so he could get me to practice though.”