Patriots Who should get the most blame for Mac Jones's situation? Devin McCourty weighs in. Mac Jones has now been benched four times this season. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots should get most of the blame for the way Mac Jones’s career has unfolded, former defensive back Devin McCourty said during an appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show on Wednesday.

The team should get more blame than Jones himself, McCourty said.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” McCourty said. “Everybody in the organization raved about the guy’s work ethic, how he was there early, he’s there late. To me, it’s hard to just say it’s his fault. I have no problem if someone, in their opinion, says: ‘Hey, I just don’t think the guy is that good, I don’t see it. He had a good rookie year but I don’t think he’s the guy they made him out to be.'”

“But, no matter how you feel about him,” McCourty added. “I don’t think you walk away from the situation and say ‘hey, this situation they built around him was really good and he just didn’t get the job done’. To me, there’s no way if you’re going to be factual.”

Jones has been through a number of coaching and personnel changes, McCourty noted.

“He had three different offensive coordinators in three years,” McCourty said. “They had different receivers and impact players each year, all having moving parts.

“It seems like he kind of built a connection with Jakobi Meyers,” McCourty continued. “Then Jakobi is gone. So, it would be hard for me to say it’s all on him. Like, Kendrick Bourne his rookie year, goes out there and has a career year. Then the next year, Kendrick Bourne barely played at all.”

McCourty said he doesn’t see an issue with criticism of Jones’s physcial limitations. However, the organization did not put him in the best situation to succeed, McCourty said.

“I have no problem with the guys that watch and say ‘hey, I evaluated this quarterback; his arm strength, mobility,” McCourty said. “If you want to come up with all those metrics that you think make a quarterback good and he doesn’t hit those certain criteria that you like in a quarterback, I get that.”

“But, I think overall, if you said which side do you see is more at fault, to me it’s no doubt the organization and what has been around him for these three years,” said McCourty.