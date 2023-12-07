Patriots Report: Even after he was cut, Bailey Zappe knew he’d ‘eventually be the starter’ over Mac Jones Zappe's college offensive coordinator reportedly told the Amazon Prime Video broadcast that the quarterback remained confident after he was cut by the Patriots in August. Bailey Zappe. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Bailey Zappe’s confidence never wavered when the Patriots waived him on cutdown day.

Zappe told his college offensive coordinator Zach Kitley that he would eventually beat out Mac Jones for the starting quarterback job, Amazon Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung shared during Thursday’s broadcast of the Patriots’ win over the Steelers.

“Zappe said it was a wake-up call when he got cut by the Patriots in camp,” Hartung said, as transcribed by NBC 10 WJAR’s Nicole Menner “And yet, even as he signed with the practice squad the very next day he told Kitley, ‘Trust me, I’ve got this. Eventually, I’ll be the starter.'”

Kaylee Hartung on the TNF broadcast on Bailey Zappe’s confidence (I thought the last part was interesting): pic.twitter.com/eqGg2bbp8j — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) December 8, 2023

The Patriots started Mac Jones 11 times in a row before starting Zappe last Sunday against the Chargers. Jones was benched four times prior that, with Zappe finishing the game in his place each time.

Thursday was Zappe’s fourth career start. He won his first two last year while Jones was injured. He was shut out by the Chargers in the loss on Sunday. But he got his third career on Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns in the first of the Patriots’ 21-18 win over the Steelers.

Zappe’s three touchdown passes in the first half were something Jones has never done as he is the first Patriots quarterback to do that since Tom Brady, according to ESPN.