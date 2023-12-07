Patriots Patriots vs. Steelers live updates: Will New England snap its five-game losing streak? The Patriots have only scored 13 points over their last three games. Bill Belichick and the Patriots have lost five straight games. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

After getting shut out by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots’ offense can only go up from here, right? … Right?

New England will look to snap its five-game losing streak on Thursday when they head down to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Patriots currently possess the worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 12.3 points per game. Bailey Zappe is expected to get the starting nod for the second straight game, but the second-year QB will be without two key playmakers in Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas, who have already been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

DeVante Parker (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) are also listed as questionable, with Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor standing as the only healthy wideouts on New England’s roster.

Granted, the Steelers’ offense is also far from explosive. They’re averaging only 4.5 more yards (294.9 per game) than the Patriots (290.4). Pittsburgh has scored just 18 touchdowns on the year, two more than New England.

And even though Kenny Pickett is far from an elite QB in today’s NFL, the Steelers will be without their QB1 after he suffered an ankle injury last weekend against the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh will hand the keys to their offense to Mitch Trubisky, who has thrown just six touchdowns and seven picks in 10 games since the start of the 2022 season.

Still, given New England’s lack of proven personnel on offense and its body of work this season, the Patriots’ defense might need to pitch a shutout of their own in order to give this team a chance on the road.

