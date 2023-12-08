Patriots Former NFL TE accidentally ‘devalued’ an important piece of Tom Brady memorabilia Kyle Rudolph was on the receiving end of Brady's final regular season touchdown pass, which coincided with his 50th career TD. Kyle Rudolph's milestone touchdown also happened to be Tom Brady's final regular season touchdown pass. (Matthew J Lee/Globe staff)

Tom Brady retired as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. That status is honorable enough, but his achievements and milestones have also created plenty of valuable memorabilia over the years. Some of it is in his possession, while other items found homes elsewhere.

Former NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph has one very special piece of Tom Brady history, although it may not be worth as much these days, according to Rudolph.

The 12-year NFL veteran appeared on “Good Morning Football” this week and shared a story of him catching Tom Brady’s last regular season touchdown pass ever. In a perhaps unfortunate coincidence for some sports collectors, that also happened to be Kyle Rudolph’s 50th touchdown.

Kyle Brandt asked Rudolph about the game ball, and his answer — unlike the actual ball — was priceless.

Where is Tom Brady's last regular season TD pass ball???@KyleRudolph pic.twitter.com/3V5kupxmS7 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 7, 2023

“I officially devalued one of the most valuable footballs in all of the game by having it painted,” Rudolph said. “It’s painted and it says ‘Kyle Rudolph’s 50th career touchdown,’ not, ‘the greatest quarterback of all time’s last regular season touchdown.'”

Brady lost a few important footballs thanks to his Bucs teammates during the final stretch of his hall-of-fame career. Mike Evans launched what later became Tom Brady’s final career touchdown pass (regular and postseason) into the stands to one very, very lucky fan. He also gave away Brady’s 600th touchdown pass ball before it was later retrieved by a staff member.

Brady might not possess the ball from his last regular season touchdown pass, but at least he knows it’s in good hands with Rudolph.