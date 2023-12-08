Patriots It sure seems like the Patriots gave Mac Jones too many chances, and other final thoughts It took 11 starts, four benchings, and 12 interceptions for Mac Jones to lose his starting job. Did he get too many chances? Mac Jones. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

COMMENTARY

Eleven starts. Four benchings. Twelve interceptions to just 10 touchdown passes.

Mac Jones had every opportunity to prove that he deserved the Patriots’ starting quarterback job this season.

It’s debatable how much blame Jones should take for the way his career has unfolded in New England. Having three offensive coordinators in three years certainly doesn’t help a young quarterback.

Devin McCourty said earlier this week that most of the blame should go to the Patriots as an organization for failing to develop Jones properly. Bill Belichick certainly played a role in that. Bill O’Brien hasn’t been able to tap into Jones’s potential the way New England hoped he would.

Advertisement:

And, of course, Jones should bear some responsibility for his own performance.

Everybody deserves a second chance. How many are fortunate enough to get an 11th one?

At some point, it comes down to who can execute better. And so far, that’s been Bailey Zappe.

Zappe threw three touchdown passes in the first half of Thursday’s 21-18 win over the Steelers. Jones’s last three touchdowns came over the course of four games.

And, believe it or not, Zappe is now 3-1 as an NFL starter. Sure, the Patriots were shut out on Sunday against the Chargers. But, Zappe won his first two starts last year and helped the Patriots come out on top once again on Thursday night.

Here are a few final thoughts from the action.

It’s Zappe Hour yet again

Zappe’s three-touchdown performance was the first time a Patriots quarterback had thrown that many since the season opener. He went 19-for-28 for 240 yards.

He stepped into his throws with confidence, particularly on the two touchdowns he threw to Hunter Henry.

“I just saw a very confident quarterback,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “Someone just out there having fun being himself and zipping it around and making the best of his opportunities.”

He placed the first one just high enough for Henry to snag it at the top of his leap. The second one looked like a dart as it left his hands and zoomed through the air and into the hands of Henry as he dived.

Advertisement:

Zappe was a beat late on a throw to Smith-Schuster that ended up getting tipped and picked off.

But, overall, this was probably the second-best performance by a Patriots quarterback this season. Jones’s performance against Buffalo (25-20, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) is the only one that comes close.

“Just doing what I’m coached to do,” Zappe said of his performance. “Going through my reads, if the first read is open then take it.”

JuJu’s homecoming

Smith-Schuster had his best performance as a Patriot. He led New England with 90 receiving yards on four catches.

He set the tone early with a contested 37-yard catch in the first quarter.

The big performance happened to come against his former team. Smith-Schuster was drafted by Pittsburgh and played five seasons there.

“Honestly, it was cool, it was awesome,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ve got so much love for the fans. I’ve probably got more Steelers jerseys than Patriots. But, honestly this is a great organization. Mr. Rooney, what he has done with this organization is awesome. So, it was nice to be back for a bit.”

A pick for Peppers

Zappe’s second touchdown was set up by a Jabrill Peppers interception that gave the Patriots the ball on the 11-yard line.

Kyle Dugger and Myles Bryant pressured Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky on a blitz, forcing a wobbly pass. Peppers beat the receiver to the ball and made a huge play.

Advertisement:

Happy birthday, Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry celebrated his 29th birthday with a pair of touchdowns.

Taking an early lead and not having to play from behind was “huge” for the Patriots, Henry said.

“It was huge. We kind of talked about it,” Henry said. “I was like, ‘Hey, let’s get into the end zone today, you know, it’s my birthday.’ It felt good. We tried to simulate blowing out the candles and birthday cake. It probably didn’t go great. Yeah, it was good to get into the end zone.”

Belichick still owns Mike Tomlin

Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. But, the head-to-head matchup remains lopsided in Belichick’s favor, even in a down year for the Patriots.

Tomlin is now 3-10 against Belichick all-time.

The win brings the Patriots’ record to 3-10 this season.