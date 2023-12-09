Patriots Watch: Rob Gronkowski brings iconic ‘Gronk Spike’ back to Gillette Stadium The former Patriots tight end returned to Foxborough for the Army-Navy game. Rob Gronkowski partied it up on the field in his return to Gillette Stadium Saturday. (Photo by Sophie Park/AP Images for USAA)

Rob Gronkowski is a few years removed from catching touchdown passes in the end zone at Gillette Stadium. On Saturday, though, he brought the ‘Gronk Spike’ back to Foxborough.

Gronkowski returned to his old stomping grounds and was on the field for the Army-Navy game. He was seen in the stands seemingly rooting for both teams at different points as well as matching push-ups with cadets. He even snagged a one-handed catch in the end zone before breaking out his signature celebration.

The former Patriots All-Pro tight end is partnered with USAA, and their official X account posted a video of Gronkowski’s on-field shenanigans.

The future Hall of Fame tight end still looks comfortable on the field at Gillette, and New England fans are surely missing his days wearing a Patriots uniform. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with New England (and a fourth with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay) and dominated defenses for over a decade.

Earlier in the week, Gronkowski was in Boston, once again with USAA. He helped the group give away two vehicles to deserving military families. The USAA selected one Army family and one Navy family to receive the gifts.

Rob Gronkowski is at Faneuil Hall, recruited by USAA to gift two vehicles to two deserving military families from Army and Navy ahead of Saturdays 124th meeting between the military schools pic.twitter.com/ZrAjZAu2iz — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) December 8, 2023

As for the rivalry game itself, Army came out on top following a goal-line stand in the final seconds of Saturday’s clash.

Gronkowski will stay in the college football realm for a little while longer, too. He’s hosting the LA Bowl between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16.