Patriots Pat McAfee alludes to Bill Belichick being on hot seat during Robert Kraft’s ‘College GameDay’ appearance "I don't envy your position, what's about to happen," McAfee said. "We all know. We don't have to ask today." Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft could have tough decisions to make this offseason. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Both Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” ahead of Saturday’s Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. But the Patriots owner and head coach were interviewed separately on the set of the show.

Could it be a sign of what’s to come? During Kraft’s interview, he was asked what steps he believes the Patriots have to take to get back into contending status as they’re in the midst of a 3-10 season.

After initially side-stepping the question with a joke, Kraft took a more serious tone as the segment wound down.

“We’d like to win,” Kraft said. “So, we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning again.”

Advertisement:

Former NFL punter and “College GameDay” panelist Pat McAfee chimed in by acknowledging the elephant in the room: Bill Belichick’s status on the hot seat.

“I don’t envy your position, what’s about to happen,” McAfee said. “We all know. We don’t have to ask today.”

Kraft didn’t respond to McAfee, simply giving him a pat and a handshake as the interview concluded.

Pat McAfee spoke to Robert Kraft on College GameDay and hinted at the 3-10 Patriots possibly parting ways with coach Bill Belichick.



Kraft: “We want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning.”



🎥 @_AndrewCallahanpic.twitter.com/H0kKRt4sO4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 9, 2023

As New England is in the middle of its worst season in Belichick’s 24 seasons as head coach, questions and rumors have grown louder than before about his future in Foxborough. Several insiders over the last month have indicated that the Patriots could either fire Belichick at the end of the season or try to trade him to another team that might want to hire him.

When Kirk Herbstreit asked Kraft what’s made the Patriots so successful over his 30 years as owner, he gave some props to Belichick.

“Well, it’s all about people – collecting good people, people of character, people who are loyal,” Kraft said. “I’m very happy that most of our key people have been with us for a long time. We have a head coach that’s been with us for 24 years. I think that’s the longest-serving head coach.

Advertisement:

“But that’s the model that we have in all of our companies, to try and pick the best people. People want to be a part of something that’s bigger than themselves. They want to make a good living, they want to get paid, but they want to feel connected to something.

“In this environment, where we have social media that just personalizes and takes away from a sense of community, I think having the culture of our organization that people are happy to be connected to is special.”

Kraft also had some fun with members on the show on Saturday, playing along with Desmond Howard teasing him about the former player’s MVP performance in the Packers’ win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. Kraft also jokingly credited Herbstreit for the Patriots’ win over the Steelers on Thursday when he was first asked about what steps the franchise needs to take moving forward.

“We just need to get this gentleman announcing our games,” Kraft said as he pointed to Herbstreit, who called Thursday’s game for Amazon Prime Video. “Thursday night he announces it and it turns around. We scored 21 points in the first half.

Kraft also pointed out that McAfee wasn’t in the attire (a tanktop) he wears on his daily ESPN/YouTube show as the punter dressed more weather-appropriate on Saturday.

Advertisement:

“I watch this guy when I’m on the elliptical, but I’m disappointed he’s not wearing his black T-shirt and showing his arms off,” Kraft said, pointing to McAfee.

“I knew you were coming, so I had to dress up a little bit,” McAfee replied. “I’ve got massive respect. The greatest dynasty in the history of professional sports is in the building that you own. You should be incredibly proud of that. You’ve been kicking a lot of [expletive] in the NFL, Robert Kraft.”