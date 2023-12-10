Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman give opinion on Bill Belichick’s future with Patriots "I really honestly think only three people know what’s going to happen next year." Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman celebrate a touchdown. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

No one knows with certainty what the future holds for Bill Belichick, but some have a better idea than others.

Former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, speaking Sunday on FOX NFL Kickoff, offered a glimpse into what they expect to happen.

Host Charissa Thompson referenced the win over the Steelers, prompting Edelman to chime in that “it was a loss.” Gronkowski took an alternate route, with a little overlap.

“That was a big win for the organization,” Gronkowski said. “That was a big win for the team. As Julian says, it’s a loss, because he wants a better draft pick for the Patriots, which is understandable.”

Gronkowski then returned to Thompson’s initial question about Belichick’s future, predicting that Belichick isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

“That gives him a confidence boost,” Gronkowski said. “That gives him the ability to say, ‘Hey, look, we still have it. The guys still want to play ball.’ I think he’s going to continue into next year.”

Edelman wasn’t quite as convinced, and he gave his stance despite Gronkowski’s playful plea to watch what he says. He said “long marriages are tough,” adding that it’s “going to be interesting.”

“I really honestly think only three people know what’s going to happen next year,” Edelman said. “Bill, (Robert Kraft), and Jonathan (Kraft). I don’t think they’re going to address it until the season’s over. That’s where we’re at.”

“That’s the truth right there,” Gronkowski said.