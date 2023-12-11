Patriots Potential Patriots top pick Drake Maye declares for 2024 NFL Draft ESPN’s David Pollack called Drake Maye “Justin Herbert 2.0” back in November. Dake Maye declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

A scenario where Drake Maye is orchestrating drives down the field in Foxborough every Sunday moved closer to reality this week.

The North Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback announced on Monday night that he is forgoing the rest of his college eligibility and entering the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, Maye will not play for the Tar Heels in the upcoming Duke’s Mayo Bowl against West Virginia.

“Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!” Maye wrote in an announcement posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Maye is projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft, sharing a vaulted spot among a deep draft class alongside USC QB Caleb Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Even with Bailey Zappe’s strong first half against the Steelers on Thursday, the 3-10 Patriots’ best chance at reasserting themselves as a premier power in the AFC rests in finding a franchise quarterback to revitalize an offense currently averaging a league-worst 13.0 points per game.

“The only team that I project as a stone-cold lock to take a quarterback that is also within reasonable striking distance of where [Caleb] Williams and Maye will be selected is New England,” NFL insider Field Yates said of New England’s draft plans earlier this month. “It’s evident how badly the Pats need a quarterback change right now.”

Maye, 21, started every game for the Tar Heels in 2023, throwing for 3,608 yards, 24 TDs and nine interceptions while running for 449 yards and nine more scores.

He put himself on the radar of many evaluators as a potential top-pick talent after throwing for 4,321 pass yards, 38 TDs and seven INTs in 2022, adding 698 rush yards and seven rushing scores.

Very likely to be my QB 1. Huge fan of what I've seen from Drake Maye. Has outstanding manipulation ability in the pocket and with his eyes to open up passing lanes.pic.twitter.com/Ol2ydFT8s7 https://t.co/6EzczG7ceB — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) December 11, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound QB is viewed as a pro-ready signal-caller thanks to his arm strength, stout frame, and ability to move around the pocket and extend plays. ESPN’s David Pollack called Maye “Justin Herbert 2.0” on College GameDay in November.

Even with New England’s victory over the Steelers on Thursday, the Patriots are still holding steady with the projected No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Seth Walder noted on Monday morning that the Patriots currently hold a 41% percent of earning a top-two pick in the upcoming draft.