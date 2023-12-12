Patriots Former Patriots QB Malik Cunningham reportedly signs with Ravens "Cunningham now will finish the season in Baltimore and go to the playoffs." The Patriots temporarily elevated Malik Cunningham to the active roster the past two weeks, but he did not take any snaps.

Malik Cunningham has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“A Louisville reunion in Baltimore,” Schefter wrote. “The Ravens are signing QB Malik Cunningham off the Patriots’ practice squad and on to their roster, Cunningham told ESPN today.

“Cunningham now will finish the season in Baltimore and go to the playoffs. Cunningham and Lamar Jackson were teammates at Louisville for one season in 2017. Six years later, Cunningham and Jackson are teammates again, this time with the Ravens.”

Cunningham released a statement to ESPN, according to Schefter.

Malik Cunningham to ESPN: “I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had… https://t.co/K4xaiJDwo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023

“I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots,” Cunningham said. “I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

Advertisement:

“I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

The Patriots signed Cunningham as an undrafted free-agent. He generated some buzz with a touchdown during the preseason, but did not attempt any passes during the regular season. The Patriots kept Cunningham on the practice squad for most of the year, and primarily used him as a receiver in practice.

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown posted a goodbye message to Cunningham on Twitter.

“@malikc_3 go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda 🫡 4L 🙏🏾 🤎🤞🏾,” Brown posted.