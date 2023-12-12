Patriots After losing Malik Cunningham, Patriots reportedly host former Andover High quarterback for workout E.J. Perry threw for a state-record 636 passing yards in a single game at Andover High School. E.J. Perry has logged stints with the Jaguars and Texans in his pro career. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

On the same day that the Patriots lost quarterback Malik Cunningham after the Ravens signed him off their practice squad, New England reportedly hosted another quarterback with plenty of local ties.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England brought in E.J. Perry for a free-agent workout on Tuesday — with the Andover native looking to land a spot on an NFL roster after getting waived by the Texans in August.

Reiss added that the Patriots also brought in wide receivers Kendall Hinton (Wake Forest) and C.J. Saunders (Ohio State) in for a workout. Hinton, much like Cunningham, was a collegiate quarterback who switched to wideout after making the jump to the NFL.

Perry, 25, attended Andover High School and was a four-year starter at quarterback — finishing with 114 touchdowns for the Golden Warriors, the second-highest total in state history. As a junior, he threw for a state-record 636 passing yards and tour touchdowns in a 46-41 playoff loss to Central Catholic.

Perry began his collegiate career at Boston College before transferring to Brown University. In just two seasons with the Bears, Perry ranked second on the school’s all-time list for career total yards (7,113) and pass completions (546) and third overall in both career passing yards (5,981) and passing touchdowns (45).

A two-time All-Ivy League selection who earned invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine following his senior season, Perry eventually signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in May 2022.

Perry has spent time with the Jags, Texans and the USFL’s Michigan Panthers — but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

