Patriots Trent Brown seems to shade Patriots in farewell tribute to Malik Cunningham “Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda." Trent Brown (77) does not appear happy to see Malik Cunningham go. Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo

Quarterback Malik Cunningham is reportedly no longer a New England Patriot, much to the dismay of some of his former teammates.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed Cunningham off of the Patriots’ practice squad, where the quarterback spent most of his rookie season. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown posted a farewell message to Cunningham shortly after the news broke, but not without sending a subtle message to his team.

“Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote.

The Patriots’ quarterback room this season consisted primarily of Cunningham, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Jones went into the season as the team’s starter at the position, but glaring questions regarding several of Jones’s performances turned what seemed like a no-brainer decision at first into a difficult question with insufficient answers.

But throughout most of the season, the Patriots appeared to view only Jones and Zappe as viable options for the team’s starting job. Cunningham was hardly considered in that group and was even waived by the team before being re-signed to the practice squad.

Cunningham appeared not to have a role in the Patriots’ plans this season, and his status on the team wasn’t going to get any easier assuming the Patriots choose a quarterback with what will probably be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Only time will tell if the Ravens will designate a clearer role for him and honor Brown’s wish.

Brown wasn’t the only one to wish Cunningham luck in Baltimore. The newest Raven received several well-wishes from former teammates, including Mack Wilson Sr., Ja’Whaun Bentley and Tyquan Thornton.

“Happy and sad at the same time,” Wilson wrote. “Love you for life lil bro…go have fun and be great.”