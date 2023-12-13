Patriots Former NFL QB: Bill Belichick is still ‘a coach you can win a Super Bowl with’ "How much of that is lack of talent and how much of that is a poor plan?" Bill Belichick could be a free agent this offseason if New England opts to part ways. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

If Robert Kraft and the Patriots do opt to move on from Bill Belichick this offseason, it should come as little surprise that the future Hall-of-Fame coach will attract a long list of suitors.

Of course, plenty of that intrigue might be a direct result of the lofty resume that Belichick has built over his 40-plus years of coaching — including eight total Super Bowl championships between the Giants and Patriots.

But even if he joins a team with a stronger roster in 2024, does the 71-year-old Belichick still have the mettle and skillset required to lead a team to a title at this stage of his career?

Former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky still believes that Belichick has plenty left in the tank.

“I think coach-wise, he’s a coach you can win a Super Bowl with still,” Orlovsky said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” on Wednesday. “Just watch the defense play. I thought the defense was going to fall off this year after the injuries to [Christian] Gonzalez and Matt Judon. They’re still playing at a pretty darn high level.”

New England might sit at the bottom of the AFC with a 3-10 record, but the team’s defensive unit has rarely been the prime culprit for the franchise’s current woes.

Even without Gonzalez in the secondary and Judon bringing the pressure up front, New England’s defense has been a tough out in most of their matchups — ranking eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (306.9) and third overall in rushing yards allowed per contest (88.2).

After dropping a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5, the Patriots’ defense has relinquished just 44 total points over their last four games. In a cruel twist of fate, New England is still just 1-3 over that stretch due to the team’s woes on offense.

Belichick may not have lost his fastball as far as his defensive acumen, but questions will persist about his ability to oversee the offensive side of the ball — given the clear struggles that have plagued the Patriots all season long.

Belichick’s own personnel decisions and years of poor drafting have played key roles in New England’s steep decline in the standings this fall.

But if Belichick lands with another team that already boasts established talent on offense, Orlovsky believes the legendary coach’s presence and experience could be enough to put a contending team over the top.

“The offensive stuff obviously hasn’t gone well,” Orlovsky said. “How much of that is lack of talent and how much of that is a poor plan? I still sit here and say that he is one of these handful of coaches that you, without a doubt, can win a Super Bowl with as your leader.”