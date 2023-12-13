Patriots Patriots injuries: Rhamondre Stevenson missing from practice, Demario Douglas returns Demario Douglas missed the last two games for New England due to a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this month. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

If the Patriots have any shot of taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, they’re going to need all the help they can get for Bailey Zappe and an underwhelming New England offense.

But based on their first injury report of the week, it seems like New England’s top running back still has a ways to go before getting cleared for game action.

Rhamondre Stevenson was the lone player on the Patriots’ active roster who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, with the key playmaker still on the mend from an ankle injury suffered during New England’s 6-0 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 3.

Advertisement:

Just days after Stevenson went down with his injury following a hip-drop tackle from Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stevenson was set to miss “a few weeks” with a high ankle sprain.

Looked like Onwenu missed a block and Mondre got hip-drop tackled pic.twitter.com/34ULl86GYd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 3, 2023

Here’s a look at New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore — Shoulder

WR Kayshon Boutte — Shoulder

OT Trent Brown — Ankle / Hand

WR Demario Douglas — Concussion

WR DeVante Parker — Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Ankle

While Stevenson remains on the shelf, New England did get some good news elsewhere on offense. After missing the last two weeks due to a concussion, Demario Douglas returned to practice on Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant.

Even with Douglas’ absences as of late, the rookie wideout is still sitting atop New England’s stat sheet with a team-leading 410 receiving yards.

Another game without Stevenson will hamper New England’s offense, but Ezekiel Elliott thrived in his first game as a featured back with the Patriots last Thursday against the Steelers. The 28-year-old veteran gained 68 yards off of 22 rushes on the ground while adding a team-high seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh.