Patriots Will Ezekiel Elliott re-sign with the Patriots? The veteran RB lists a few reasons why he’s open to it "I love playing with Rhamondre, I love this team, I love the city. So, I think I would be open to it." Ezekiel Elliott was celebrating with the fans in Pittsburgh, most of which were Steelers fans, on his way to the winning locker room.

Ezekiel Elliott is in his eighth NFL season, so it feels like he’s been around for a long time.

But, he’s 28 years old, has no immediate plans to retire, and says he would be open to the idea of returning to the Patriots.

Asked why he can sometimes be perceived as being older than he is, Elliott said:

“For some reason, they’re trying to create this narrative about the running backs. Maybe it’s because I have so many touches. I think it’s just the narrative about the running backs, but I’m looking forward to proving them wrong.”

It’s been four years since Elliott’s last Pro Bowl appearance, and he’s taken a heavy workload consistently. He led the NFL in carries in 2016 and 2018 and has finished in the top 10 every season of his career except this one.

Elliott said he’s feeling great physically and wants to keep playing beyond this season.

“I wasn’t planning on retiring. I’ve got a lot of gas in the tank. Definitely felt good to have the performance I did last week.”

Would Elliott be interested in returning to the Patriots, despite the team’s 3-10 record?

“It’s definitely been a good experience,” Elliott said. “I love playing with Rhamondre, I love this team, I love the city. So, I think I would be open to it.”