Patriots Patriots QB Bailey Zappe clarifies his level of Taylor Swift fandom "You've got to clear it up because you never know on social media." Bailey Zappe. AP Photo/Matt Freed

Bailey Zappe took a moment during his press conference on Wednesday to clarify his take on Taylor Swift’s music.

He once indicated that he’s not the biggest fan of her work. After he was asked on Wednesday if he had listened to any of her music ahead of Sunday’s matchups with the Chiefs, Zappe clarified his prior comments.

“If you listen to the whole quote, I said I’m not not a fan,” Zappe said. “So, I used to be a fan because I’m a country guy, I listen to country music. She used to be country so of course there were times when a Taylor Swift country song would come on and I would listen to it.

“Now she’s moved over to pop. I’m not a pop guy,” Zappe added. “So, I’m a fan, I just don’t listen to that type of music. So, just clear that up in the air.”

Will Zappe be nervous if Swift comes to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce?

“No, I won’t be nervous. It would be pretty exciting to have her here,” Zappe said. “I know she loves being here at Gillette. I’m sure that’s excited to come back here.”

Zappe said he hadn’t received negative feedback for his take, but wanted to clear it up nonetheless.

“You’ve got to clear it up because you never know on social media,” Zappe said. “I’m just making sure everybody understands I’m a fan.”