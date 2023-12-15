Patriots ‘We knew it’: Jack Jones’s ex-Patriots teammates celebrate his pick-six on social media Matthew Judon and Jalen Mills celebrated Jones's interception from the Raiders' win, with Mills sharing he saw him make those plays in practice. Jack Jones scored a pick-six in the Raiders blowout win over the Chargers on Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

A couple of former Patriots players got in the mix for the Raiders in their 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown in the first half before throwing one on a trick play in the second half. Brandon Bolden took a direct snap to the house late in the second quarter.

But it was Jack Jones’s touchdown that elicited reactions from former Patriots players on social media on Friday. The cornerback made a one-handed snag when he perfectly read Eason Stick’s screen pass, securing the ball, and running to the end zone untouched for the final touchdown of the Raiders’ scoring barrage.

Jones’s pick-six came exactly a month after the Raiders claimed him off waivers on Nov. 14, a day after the Patriots released him. Even though Jones’s time in New England ended in a disappointing manner, his ex-teammates expressed joy for him and might have taken a shot at the Patriots in the process.

Matthew Judon reposted the clip of Jones’s touchdown on his Instagram story, adding “We knew it.”

Patriots safety Jalen Mills added to the congratulatory messages for Jones on social media, but also left some room to question if he was taking a shot at the Patriots.

“[Jones] did this consistently at practice on this exact play which is even crazier!” Mills wrote in his first post, adding a pair of fire emojis.

“It’s crazy what a coach showing a player that they believes in you can do for their confidence and performance,” Mills added in a second social media post, though he wasn’t replying or resharing a clip of Jones’s interception.

It’s crazy what a coach showing a player that they believes in you can do for their confidence and performance.. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) December 15, 2023

If Judon and Mills were taking shots at the Patriots with their messages for Jones on social media, it wouldn’t be the first time that it’s happened this week. After the Ravens signed Malik Cunningham to their active roster off the Patriots’ practice squad, Trent Brown wrote, “Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda” in an Instagram story congratulating Cunningham.

Brown was among the group of Patriots players to congratulate Jones on Friday. But he didn’t drop an ominous message on social media this time, simply posting a salute emoji while resharing the play on his Instagram story.

Jones has also shown some appreciation for at least one former Patriots teammate of his since he left New England. In each of Bailey Zappe’s first two starts, shared that he was rooting for him in a pair of social media posts.