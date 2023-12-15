Patriots Why Julian Edelman believes Bill Belichick should be one of two top choices for Chargers’ head coaching vacancy "When you get that, that cross-pollination teaching kind of teaching that Bill's notorious for, that can help him." Julian Edelman played under Bill Belichick for the entirety of his NFL career. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Chargers made the inevitable official on Friday when they fired head coach Brandon Staley following their disastrous loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

As many speculate who should replace Staley in Los Angeles, Bill Belichick is already among the most common names brought up for the job. In fact, Julian Edelman even insisted that his former coach could be the right man for the job.

In an appearance on Fox Sports’ “The Herd” on Friday, the former Patriots wide receiver explained that what Belichick was able to do during Tom Brady’s formative NFL years makes him one of the two ideal candidates for the Chargers gig.

“I think there’s only one defensive guy [the Chargers should hire], I think Bill’s the only one to bring in [to coach] Justin Herbert,” Edelman said. “You look at what Bill taught Tom early in his career, he taught him defense. When you get that, that cross-pollination teaching kind of teaching that Bill’s notorious for, that can help him.

“I think he needs a leader. I think he needs someone to teach him how to win in the National Football League. [He’s] someone that has a template, someone that is always prepared.”

The other coach Edelman thinks could be a fit for the Chargers’ job is Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who he described as having a similar style as Belichick despite his offensive background.

“I think Harbaugh would be an unbelievable choice as well,” Edelman said. “Harbaugh’s an interesting guy because there’s not many offensive-minded guys that get the label “tough” with him. [All of his teams] get physical. That would be great for a guy like Justin Herbert. You build a run game in front of him. You don’t put the ball in his hands all of the time. Let him win games when he needs to win games, and it saves him.

“That’s what Harbaugh does. That’s probably what Bill would do. It’s interesting. I would want a solidified, NFL-type leader around Justin Herbert.”

Edelman certainly doesn’t seem to be the only that thinks Belichick is the right man for the job. Former New York Daily News writer Gary Myers, who covered Belichick during his time with the Giants, wrote that the Chargers are the “most logical landing spot” for Belichick next season.

Additionally, Belichick opened up as the betting favorite to land the Chargers’ job at one offshore sportsbook.

Of course, Belichick taking the Chargers job would have to mean that he and/or the Patriots decided to part ways at season’s end. Recent reports have indicated that Belichick’s time in New England will end following the regular season. Edelman seemed to acknowledge that could happen when speaking about Belichick’s future during Fox’s pregame show last Sunday.

If the Patriots part ways with Belichick, they could follow the advice that Edelman gave on which kind of coaches he thinks are the right to target for an open vacancy.

“I know the Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator) guy is a sexy name out there right now, but we still don’t even know how the Detroit Lions are even going to finish this year,” Edelman said. “Everyone just goes and crowns great coordinators to be great head coaches. I don’t think that’s always the case.

“The [Sean] McVays of the world, the [Kyle] Shanahans of the world, those guys are one of one. I know it’s a trend, but those guys are like, one-of-one type guys. It goes a whole lot in the other direction with the other guys.”