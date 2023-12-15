Patriots Patriots injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson out, 7 others questionable vs. Chiefs Three New England wide receivers are questionable heading into Week 15. Rhamondre Stevenson will miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Michael Dwyer

The Patriots are entering its Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs without star running back Rhamondre Stevenson. A handful of other key players are questionable.

Stevenson is officially ruled out of Sunday’s contest versus the Chiefs with an ankle injury. He sustained the ailment against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 3 and did not play in New England’s Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week.

Several other offensive players are uncertain to play versus Kansas City, including tackle Trent Brown (ankle/hand/illness) and wide receivers DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring).

Brown has dealt with numerous injuries this season that have sidelined him for three games. Despite his health, he has played 90 percent of offensive snaps for the Patriots and has registered just one penalty all year.

As for Parker, Smith-Schuester, and Thornton, their injuries continue the trend of a hurting New England wide receiver group.

Parker has dealt with a knee injury dating back to Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and suffered a concussion in Week 8. Smith-Schuster also dealt with a concussion earlier this year and Thornton has endured both shoulder and foot ailments this season.

If those three don’t suit up on Sunday, the Patriots’ starting quarterback will have just Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Jalen Reagor to throw to as wide receiver options.

Douglas cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report on Friday; as was Boutte (shoulder).

New England’s remaining questionable players include defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder/illness), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), and special teamer Matthew Slater (groin).

Barmore has spent the majority of the season on the team’s injury report but has not missed a game, and neither has Slater. Bentley’s hamstring injury kept him out of the Patriots’ contest versus the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

RB Rhamondre Stevenson – Ankle

DOUBTFUL

None.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore – Shoulder/Illness

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley – Knee

OT Trent Brown – Ankle/Hand/Illness

WR DeVante Parker – Knee

SpT Matthew Slater – Groin

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton – Hamstring

REMOVED FROM LIST

WR Kayshon Boutte – Shoulder

WR Demario Douglas – Concussion



DB Brenden Schooler – Illness

OL Tyrone Wheatley – Knee