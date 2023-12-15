Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game Can the Patriots actually pull off the upset? Some think they can at least keep it close. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the Patriots. AP Photo/Peter Aiken

COMMENTARY

It’s been almost 10 years now since Bill Belichick deflected questions about his team’s 41-14 loss in Kansas City on “Monday Night Football” by repeating that his team was “on to Cincinnati,” over and over again. It’s a love triangle that reunited this week; with a Bengals win last weekend, the 3-10 Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Now, they get set to face the Chiefs on a game not deemed worthy of “Monday Night Football.”

And Belichick was back to his old tricks, altering the script for Kansas City when questions of his job security arose.

“Getting ready for Kansas City.”

Advertisement:

The NFL circle of life.

There are plenty of reasons why the Patriots should lose this game, least among them being that the Chiefs are ready to pounce after last week’s debacle against the Bills. Patrick Mahomes has never lost three in a row at the NFL level. This Patriots team is going to be the one to bestow him with the honor? Right.

Then again, this might be Belichick’s penultimate home game, his final one on the Patriots sideline if you don’t count the Jets game. The best quality the Chiefs receivers have is that they are not the Patriots receivers and New England’s decent defense may be able to contain Travis Kelce because of it.

The Chiefs may be angry after last week’s debacle, but that won’t plug their holes on offense. Who better to try and exploit them than Bill Belichick in what might be his final (plus the Jets) performance before a home audience?

This week’s predictions:

Globe staff: Four of six like the Patriots (+7.5)

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Chiefs 23, Patriots 16. “The Drama Bowl. K.C. has lost two straight and four of past six, the frustration showing in Patrick Mahomes’ whining about the officiating last week. (Can we find a way to blame Taylor Swift?) Meanwhile Bill Belichick parries growing questions about his future in New England with his team already playoff-eliminated. Pats can cover here with a massive defensive showing at home, but cannot see an offense that has scored 23 total points in the past three home games outscoring even a struggling Mahomes.”

Advertisement:

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Chiefs 24, Patriots 9. “The Chiefs have dropped three of four, and they came unglued after losing to Buffalo. But they’ve got to be able to beat the Patriots, who won’t be able to keep pace offensively.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Chiefs 23, Patriots 10. “The Chiefs go into Foxborough angry after what transpired at the end of their loss to the Bills. An angry Patrick Mahomes is never a good thing for an opponent. But the Chiefs have struggled to score points, and the New England defense is sound. The problem is the Patriots offense. The Chiefs will limit them and win this one.”

CBS Sports staff: Five of eight take New England (+8.5).

ESPN staff: Seth Wickersham takes the Pats. Nobody else does.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: Chiefs (-9.5). “The Chiefs have never lost three in a row during the Patrick Mahomes era. They’ve also won by an average of 1,000 points when they’re coming off a game where Mahomes lost his mind in a fit of rage at officials for properly throwing a flag when a man was lined up offside. (That’s an estimated average, based on the forthcoming results in Foxboro.)”

Advertisement:

Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice: Kansas City (-7.5). “I expect the Chiefs to pound the Patriots a week after a game they feel was taken from them (even though it wasn’t).”

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Chiefs (-8). “I don’t generally take the Chiefs because their spreads are inflated. This one is inflated a bit. But after a frustrating loss to the Bills, I can see Kansas City taking it out on a severely undermanned Patriots team. There’s also the possibility that New England doesn’t score in double digits.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Chiefs. “If the season ended today, New England would have the second pick in the draft. But a win here, combined with a Cardinals loss, would knock the Patriots down a spot. But I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. Bailey Zappe didn’t suddenly turn into Joe Montana, and the Chiefs need a get-right game. I think Kansas City avoids a three-game skid and takes care of business.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Chiefs 24, Patriots 17. “The Chiefs’ offense is out of sync without reliable wide receivers beyond Rashee Rice and likely won’t have hard-running Isiah Pacheco again for the rushing attack. The Patriots will stick with strong power running against the Chiefs can struggle with a red-hot Ezekiel Elliott on the road. Bill Belichick will scheme to contain Travis Kelce to keep his team in the game until Patrick Mahomes breaks through in the second half.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Chiefs 27, Patriots 17. “The Chiefs have slipped to the No. 3 spot in the AFC race after dropping three of their last four games. New England’s Bailey Zappe is coming off a three-TD performance against Pittsburgh. Kansas City is 4-2 S/U on the road, however, and Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) could return this week. Look for Patrick Mahomes II to take out his frustrations from last week out on New England.”

Advertisement:

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Chiefs 24, Patriots 20. “Can the Chiefs put Sunday’s disappointment vs. Buffalo behind them, or will one loss become two?”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Chiefs 21, Patriots 16.

NFL.com staff: All Chiefs.

It says here: Patriots 18, Chiefs 16. The team should have Joe Alwyn ring the lighthouse bell.