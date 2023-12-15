Patriots Patriots’ Demario Douglas clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs. Chiefs Douglas missed the Patriots' last two games after he suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 12. Demario Douglas is expected to make his return to the Patriots' lineup on Sunday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Patriots are set to get a notable offensive contributor back ahead of their tilt against the Chiefs.

Demario Douglas cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.

“We’ll see how it goes today, but assuming no setbacks he should be available,” Bill Belichick told reporters of Douglas on Friday.

The rookie wide receiver has been one of the very few bright spots for a Patriots offense that ranks 28th in yards and last in scoring. Douglas has 36 receptions for 410 yards, leading the team in targets and receiving yards. He’s also second on the team in receptions.

Additionally, the Patriots have used the speed from the bursty, 5-foot-8 receiver in other ways. He has four carries this year, rushing for 29 yards, and has returned 11 punts for 56 yards.

But his short frame might have put him in a bad spot each time he was concussed this season. He suffered his latest concussion in Week 12 when Giants linebacker Cam Brown appeared to grab Douglas around his head to take him down on a punt return.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers believed that play was unnecessary by Brown and should’ve been flagged.

“It’s just crazy,” Peppers told reporters of the hit Douglas received following the Patriots’ loss to the Giants. “They preach all this player safety stuff, but that doesn’t get flagged. But I’ve been fined maybe two or three times for clean hits. So that [made me mad], too. They even looked up at the Jumbotron, and there was still no flag. But you can’t say anything about the refs in this league. It is what it is. To me, that’s a joke.

“You can’t say you care about player safety and not flag that play.”

Douglas suffered his first concussion in Week 5 against the Saints. He made an awkward-looking grab in the midst of a few Saints defenders, coming down with a catch before New Orleans corner Marshon Lattimore hit him from behind. That concussion forced Douglas to miss a game.

Douglas appeared to be taking an increased role with the offense as well in the games leading up to his second concussion. He recorded at least five receptions in each of the last four games he played in, including a six-catch game for 84 yards against the Colts in Week 10. But he didn’t play in any of the first two games Bailey Zappe started this season.

Belichick acknowledged that the injury setbacks haven’t been ideal for Douglas and the Patriots, but he also complimented the production he’s given them so far this season.

“He’s made good progress, just hasn’t been consistently out there,” Belichick said. “He’s come back, played, then missed time and came back, then missed time, unlike some other players who have been out there pretty much every day – Sidy [Sow] and Keion [White], guys like that. They just have been able to string more together. But, he’s making progress.”

In other injury news, Belichick was asked about a possible return for Matthew Judon this season. Belichick didn’t really have much to offer on the situation as Judon has been out since Week 4 with a torn lower bicep.

“That’s a medical question,” Belichick said when asked about Judon. “So, if he’s cleared, then we’ll go through the process of practicing and preparing him. If he’s not medically cleared, then there’s nothing really to talk about.

“I know he’s working hard and definitely making progress, good to see that, just what he does. As far as the medical clearance, that’s not in my control.”