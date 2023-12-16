Patriots Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to gameday roster ahead of Chiefs matchup This is Harris’s second straight elevation from the practice squad. Kevin Harris could get his first snaps of 2023 in wake of Rhamondre Stevenson's injury. AP Photo/John Amis

The Patriots made one practice squad transaction heading into Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England announced the elevation of running back Kevin Harris to the gameday roster on Saturday.

This is Harris’s second straight promotion from the practice squad as he was elevated to the roster against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7. The 23-year-old did not see the field, though.

Harris’s recent elevations come in wake of Rhamondre Stevenson’s ankle injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 3. Stevenson has already been ruled out versus the Chiefs.

With Stevenson on the mend, Harris also provides depth at running back behind Ezekiel Elliott. The team released Ty Montgomery this past week, who filled Elliott’s shoes when he was on the sideline against the Steelers.

The Patriots also have running back Jamycal Hasty on their active roster, though he has yet to see a snap with the team since he was claimed off waivers on Nov. 14. Perhaps Hasty and Harris will get their first looks of 2023 when Elliott needs a quick rest on Sunday.

Head coach Bill Belichick recently spoke about Hasty’s lack of playing time.

“He’s gotten better, especially the last couple of weeks,” Belichick told reporters on Friday. “He’s gotten more reps. I know last week was a walk-through week, but even those walk-through reps help. So, I would say he’s gaining on it.”

Harris received praise from Belichick during training camp this summer despite not yet being signed to the 53-man roster through 15 weeks of action.

“Those are two other guys (Harris and Pierre Strong Jr.) who have taken a big jump in Year 2, good offseasons and way ahead of where they were last year,” Belichick said in July. “Both showed flashes of good things last year, and I think the experience and confidence with them is much greater than it was last year.”

Strong was traded to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Aug. 27. He has played in every game for the Browns this season.