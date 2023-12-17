Patriots What Travis Kelce, Chiefs players said about Bill Belichick’s future with Patriots "I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him.” Bill Belichick met with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones postgame on Sunday. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH — Amid the controlled chaos that usually spills out once the final seconds tick off an NFL clock, Bill Belichick deviated from his usual postgame course toward the bowels of Gillette Stadium.

After his customary greeting with the opposing coach in Kansas City’s Andy Reid, Belichick opted to hang around the gridiron — eventually seeking out Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

The future Hall-of-Fame head coach shook hands with the trio and exchanged words of support before eventually making his way down the tunnel and into a sullen Patriots locker room.

It remains to be seen if Belichick will have another chance to meet stars like Mahomes and Kelce out on the field moving forward — at least in Foxborough.

Advertisement:

With New England’s 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots now sit at 3-11 on the season — mired in the cellar of the AFC standings.

While injuries have plagued New England at nearly every turn in 2023, years of poor personnel decisions and lackluster drafting by Belichick have saddled a once-proud franchise with a flawed roster severely lacking in both depth and talent.

Depending on which report you draw from, Robert Kraft and the Patriots’ ownership may have already made a ruling on Belichick’s future in New England — with the sight of Belichick patrolling another sideline next fall standing as a tangible scenario with each passing week.

Those rumors and narratives swirling around Belichick and New England have not been lost on the Chiefs — the franchise that has supplanted the post-Brady Patriots as the premier power in the NFL.

“I have all the respect in the world for that guy. Every single time I go up against him — it’s the toughest job in the NFL to go up against a Belichick defense,” Kelce said postgame. “He throws so much at you, he always has a lot of guys that can play smart. So hats off to Belichick for today for making my life tough, that’s for damn sure. And on top of that, always getting a good group of guys to play well together. I got a lot of respect for that team.”

Advertisement:

Even though Mahomes and the Chiefs still managed to put up 27 points against a stingy New England defense, Kelce failed to make much of a dent in Foxborough. The star tight end reeled in five catches on Sunday, but for just 28 total yards.

Taking away an opponent’s top offensive weapon has regularly been a hallmark of Belichick-led defenses over the years. And in six regular-season meetings against the Patriots, Kelce has reeled in just one touchdown and averaged 5.5 catches and 59.6 receiving yards per contest.

Despite the discrepancy between Kansas City and New England in the standings these days, Reid still heaped plenty of praise on Belichick and the 2023 Patriots for their ability to remain in games.

“This Patriots team is so close,” Reid said. “Their number of losses against one score is crazy. … That defense, Steve [Belichick] and his crew, they’ve done a nice job with that defense. They’re salty. And offensively, they had a nice plan there coming out.”

Even with several legitimate questions about Belichick’s roster miscues over the years, Reid still believes that the 71-year-old Patriots legend still stands at the forefront of his profession.

Advertisement:

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Reid said of Belichick. “Best in the business — ever. I mean, that’s what you’re talking about. I don’t question it. I know how great he is. And I’ve got to deal with him by playing against him. Nobody better.”

Kansas City offensive lineman Joe Thuney knows firsthand of Belichick’s ability to elevate a team to a championship pedigree.

The 31-year-old guard played the first five seasons of his NFL career in New England, winning two Super Bowl titles and earning an All-Pro nod in 2019.

Thuney’s job description now revolves around keeping the pocket clean for Mahomes in Kansas City. But it’s clear that the former Patriots third-round pick (No. 78 overall, 2016) still adheres to the Belichick playbook when it comes to postgame soundbites (or lack thereof).

“I mean yeah — I think any football fan or player would think that,” Thuney said of envisioning a Patriots team without Belichick. “He’s been here for so long and obviously staying in my lane and just wish everyone the best and I just try and control what I can control… There’s so much going on, I just try and stay in my lane, think about what I can do to get better as a football player and [I’m just] very happy to have been a Patriot.”

As murky as Belichick’s future in New England might be, Kelce doesn’t believe a pink slip next month would prompt the head coach to hang up his headset for good.

Advertisement:

“The fact you just said that, I mean yeah, that’s wild to even think about,” Kelce said about Belichick potentially no longer coaching the Patriots. “But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him.”