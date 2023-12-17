Patriots Cole Strange leaves Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game with knee injury Strange went down in immediate and obvious pain and was carted off in the second quarter. Cole Strange is in his second year with the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cole Strange left Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury and will not return.

The left guard Strange backpedaled and lost his footing as he tried to give quarterback Bailey Zappe some breathing room.

Zappe completed the pass to Hunter Henry, but Strange went down in immediate and obvious pain and was carted off.

Patriots injury update: OL Cole Strange (knee) has been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/mxkapr5cNY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2023

Atonio Mafi, a rookie out of UCLA, entered in his place.

Strange, a first-round pick in 2022, played all 17 games as a rookie but has been hobbled for some of this season. He missed most of camp, Week 1, and Weeks 4 through 6 before returning in Week 7 and serving as a constant.