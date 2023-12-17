Cole Strange leaves Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game with knee injury

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Cole Strange left Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury and will not return.
The left guard Strange backpedaled and lost his footing as he tried to give quarterback Bailey Zappe some breathing room.
Zappe completed the pass to Hunter Henry, but Strange went down in immediate and obvious pain and was carted off.
Atonio Mafi, a rookie out of UCLA, entered in his place.
Strange, a first-round pick in 2022, played all 17 games as a rookie but has been hobbled for some of this season. He missed most of camp, Week 1, and Weeks 4 through 6 before returning in Week 7 and serving as a constant.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.