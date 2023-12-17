Patriots Watch: Taylor Swift spotted at Gillette Stadium for Patriots-Chiefs game Taylor Swift is spending Sunday in Foxborough. Taylor Swift. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift arrived in Foxborough Sunday afternoon to watch the Patriots matchup with the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

The singer, who is dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, was seen getting out of a car wearing what appeared to be a Chiefs hat, according to NESN’s George Balekji.

The Patriots and Chiefs were initially supposed to play this game on Monday night, but the game became the first in NFL history to get flexed out of the spot.

Swift has been spotted at several other Chiefs games this season. And, she’s no stranger to Foxborough: Her concerts from this summer’s Eras Tour had the highest average ticket prices in the stadium’s history.

Advertisement:

The Patriots are coming off of an upset win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Taylor Swift arriving to Gillette stadium wearing what looks like a Chiefs hat. @NESN pic.twitter.com/pmPqIB25x6 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 17, 2023