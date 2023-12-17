Patriots Patriots vs. Chiefs live updates: Kansas City takes 7-0 lead New England will look to make it two straight wins on Sunday against Kansas City. Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hosting the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After pulling off an upset road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, a rested Patriots roster will look to carry momentum over into Sunday’s showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kick-off from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Once a premier matchup between two powerhouses in the NFL, Patriots/Chiefs has lost its luster amid New England’s plummet to the bottom of the AFC standings. This was originally slated to be a primetime game on Monday Night Football, only for the NFL to flex it to Sunday a few weeks ago.

Still, Bailey Zappe and New England’s largely listless offense finally showed signs of life against Pittsburgh, scoring three first-half touchdowns en route to a 21-18 win at Acrisure Stadium.

And even though Kansas City has plenty of talent in place, Mahomes and Co. have been trudging through some struggles as of late. Kansas City is 8-5 — suffering two more losses than it did all of last season — and have been hampered by a lack of explosive weapons around its generational quarterback.

Kansas City is averaging just 22.5 points per game this season, scoring fewer than 20 points in three of its last four games. This could serve as another statement game for a stingy New England defense.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Chiefs.

Conor Roche also has a list of six Chiefs to keep tabs on for Sunday’s game.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

LIVE UPDATES

1:50: Contested catch for Parker for 19 yards. Nice grab.

1:47: Cart is coming out for Cole Strange. Plenty of teammates knelt down around him before he was loaded on the cart.

1:45: Henry has been having a strong game. 5 catches for 41 yards. Doing plenty of damage over the middle.

1:42: Your scheduled Taylor Swift update.

Taylor Swift is here at Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/L1C3ELC8oM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 17, 2023

1:39: Christian Barmore continues to wreak havoc. 7-yard sack on Mahomes. Team-leading 5.5 sacks for him.

1:36: End First: KC leads, 7-0. Chiefs will start on their own 27 yard line to start the second.

1:29: Rice finds the end zone. McKinnon with the passing touchdown. 7-0 Chiefs with 1:30 left in the first.

1:28: Edwards-Helaire picks up 48 yards for KC off a screen. Plenty of real estate in front of him.

1:22: Wooof. Chad Ryland misses on a 41-yard field goal. Still 0-0 with 3:35 left in the quarter.

1:20: Pop giveth … Douglas whistled for a face-mask. New England goes back 15 yards.

1:18: Welcome back, Pop Douglas. He picks up another first down. 16 yard pickup.

1:17: Henry with another nice gain but he’s banged up. He’s slowly making his way off the field.

1:16: Back-to-back first down completions by Henry and Parker.

1:14: Alex Austin started over J.C. Jackson on that opening drive.

1:11: Kansas City can’t convert on its first drive. Butker’s kick from 39 goes wide. Still scoreless. First miss this season.

1:06: Patriots go 3-and-out.

1:06: New England’s starting O-line: LT: Conor McDermott LG: Cole Strange C: David Andrews RG: Sidy Sow RT: Mike Onwenu

1:04: Another brutal penalty from Brenden Schooler. His fifth of the year. Jalen Reagor’s return initially went 46 yards, but now New England’s starts at its 13.

1:02: There are a LOT of Chiefs fans here.

1:01: Kansas City wins the coin toss and defer. Patriots offense up first.

12:59: New England’s response?

Patriots attempting to counter Taylor Swift by having Jon Bon Jovi ring the lighthouse bell. pic.twitter.com/TU9yDvpHU6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 17, 2023

12:53: And yes, Taylor Swift is here.

Taylor Swift arriving to Gillette stadium wearing what looks like a Chiefs hat. @NESN pic.twitter.com/pmPqIB25x6 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 17, 2023

12:50: Not good new as far as inactives go for New England. Trent Brown is a sizable loss on the O-line, especially with Chris Jones lining up against the Patriots today.

12:45: How are we feeling?