Patriots J.C. Jackson was active, but didn’t play against the Chiefs. Here’s what we know. Jackson was active for the game, but did not play. Rookie cornerback Alex Austin made his first start. J.C. Jackson Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH – The first question of Bill Belichick’s press conference following the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Chiefs was about J.C. Jackson.

Jackson did not play in the game. He was not listed among New England’s inactives. Was he available?

“No,” Belichick said.

Why was he active for the game, but unavailable to play?

“He wasn’t available, leave it at that,” Belichick said.

The Patriots’ depth at cornerback was already thin, with Shaun Wade inactive because of an illness. New England moved on from Jack Jones earlier in the season. Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Isaiah Bolden are all on injured reserve.

Advertisement:

Shortly after New England’s loss, ESPN’s Adam Schefter — citing Jackson’s agent, Neil Schwartz — said that Jackson is dealing with mental health issues.

Patriots’ CB JC Jackson was active today, but did not play against the Chiefs. All Bill Belichick would say about Jackson was that, “he wasn’t available.” Jackson’s agent, Neil Schwartz, said tonight that his client is dealing with mental health issues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2023

With Jackson unavailable, the Patriots started Alex Austin for the first time this season.

Austin told reporters after the game that he found out he was starting right before the beginning of the game.

“I felt ready for the opportunity. I’ve been grinding for a long time to get this opportunity. I just was blessed enough to get that start versus a great opponent, a great quarterback, and a great offense. I felt good and I felt confident to go out there with a group of guys I’ve been battling with every day.”

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/uvwMYLXK0X — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2023

Austin, 22, was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He began his career with Buffalo, and had a stint with the Texans after being cut. New England signed Austin last month after Houston let him go.

He said he didn’t have any prior ties with the Patriots coaching staff before joining the team.

“Just my uncle [Willie McGinest],” but nobody on the team besides Jack Jones when he was here. JuJu [Smith-Schuster] as well, Long Beach guys, but I didn’t know that I was going to end up here. I’m just blessed to be here, truly.”

Advertisement:

Jackson was benched earlier in the season for missing bed checks at the team hotel ahead of the Commanders’ game. He began that game on the bench and did not travel with the team to Germany. He later owned up to the mistake in the locker room and said it was a reality check for him.

This was the first time Jackson missed a game since the Germany trip.