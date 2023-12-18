Patriots Bill Belichick commented on reports about his future with the Patriots Belichick was also asked if he still feels like he's supported by Robert Kraft. Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A day after the Patriots’ 27-17 defeat to the Chiefs, Bill Belichick tipped his cap to the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Definitely have to play 60 minutes against Kansas City,” Belichick said during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “They’re a good football team. You have to go all the way against them.

“The turnover to start the second half hurts,” Belichick admitted, citing Bailey Zappe’s third quarter interception. He praised the performance of Patrick Mahomes.

“Mahomes made a couple of great plays that were tough,” the Patriots coach acknowledged. “Give them credit.”

One of the more surprising developments from the game was the absence of cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was listed on the team’s active roster but did not play. After the game on Sunday, Belichick simply said that Jackson “wasn’t available.”

On Monday, he was asked for additional insight into the situation regarding Jackson, and why backup cornerback Alex Austin was only informed that he would be starting shortly before kickoff.

“No,” Belichick replied. “I’ve said all I can say on that.”

Now 3-11, the 2023 Patriots have officially tied the 2000 Patriots for the most losses in a season during the Belichick era.

Questions about the future of the longtime New England coach have grown in recent weeks as the team fell out of contention. Asked if a decision has been made one way or the other about his plans, Belichick struck a familiar note.

“Nothing’s changed,” he responded. “We’ve got Denver this week. I’m going to do all I can to get the team ready to play well against Denver.”

With conflicting reports emerging in the past week, is Belichick frustrated by the open speculation?

“I mean, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I don’t sit around and listen to the talk radio and read stuff everyday. I’m going to do what I do, and that’s prepare the team and get ready for Denver.”

Given that Patriots players are asked about their coach’s future regularly, Belichick also noted that he’s tried to be transparent and have “open conversations about it” with members of his team.

Ultimately, Belichick’s continuing status with the Patriots will come down to the decision of team owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick was questioned about Kraft, and if he feels he still “has the support of the organization?”

“I think any questions you have for Mr. Kraft, you should ask Mr. Kraft,” Belichick said.

As for if he wants to stay in New England “long-term,” Belichick closed the sequence by taking a familiar line.

“I’m not getting into the past, the future, anything else. I’m getting ready for Denver this week.”

