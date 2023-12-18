Patriots How Demario Douglas reportedly handled Patriots’ plan to shut him down over concussions “For me, it’s not an option. They were trying to. I wasn’t going for it.” Demario Douglas. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

After suffering a pair of concussions, Patriots receiver Demario Douglas was initially asked to shut down his rookie season, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

But, the rookie made it clear that he wanted to play and was ultimately cleared to return to action.

“For me, it’s not an option. They were trying to. I wasn’t going for it,” Douglas told MassLive. “I felt good, but stuff like that you do have to take precautions.”

Douglas has missed three games with head injuries this season. He’s still the Patriots’ leading receiver with 442 yards. He’s second on the team in receptions, and he’s tied with DeVante Parker for the team lead in yards per catch at 11.4.

Douglas missed the Patriots’ matchup with the Raiders in Las Vegas after his first concussion happened in a blowout loss against the Saints. His second concussion happened in the Patriots’ loss to the Giants, and he missed New England’s games against the Chargers and Steelers.

Douglas said his love for the game was one of the reasons why he came back.

“I can’t,” Douglas said. “I love this sport too much, and with how long this offseason would be, I can’t. I just can’t sit out.”

Douglas had three catches for 33 yards in his return against Kansas City.

“It felt great,” he said. “I love playing football. It really gets your mind off everything. That’s how I feel being out there.”