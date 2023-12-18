Patriots Patriots reportedly add a new quarterback in Nathan Rourke Rourke spent the first two seasons of his pro career in the Canadian Football League. Nathan Rourke had a standout career in the CFL. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Patriots have reportedly found their new No. 3 quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jaguars, with the 25-year-old signal caller expected to slot in behind Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones on New England’s depth chart.

New England had an open spot in its roster after QB Will Grier was claimed off waivers by the Chargers on Monday. Grier stood as the second QB to get plucked from New England’s practice squad this month, with Malik Cunningham leaving Foxborough after the Ravens signed him to their active roster on Dec. 12.

Rourke was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday after signing a contract with Jacksonville back in January. He did not appear in an NFL game with the Jaguars this season.

The Victoria, Canada native attended Ohio University but began his pro football career in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions out of Vancouver. Rourke spent two seasons with the Lions, winning the Most Outstanding Canadian Award during the CFL’s 2022 season.

During his two seasons in the CFL, Rourke completed 76% of his passes, throwing for 4,035 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

The Patriots reportedly also bolstered their running back depth on Monday, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adding that New England is expected to sign RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad.

Vaughn, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 43 career games with Tampa Bay, Vaught gained 465 total net yards on offense.