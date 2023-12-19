Patriots ‘It’s cool she’s into it’: Myles Bryant weighs in on Taylor Swift’s reaction to non-call involving Travis Kelce “It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool.” Taylor Swift. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Taylor Swift ‘got fired up about a play during the third quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom Swift is dating, was knocked down on an incomplete pass attempt from Patrick Mahomes.

There was no penalty called on the play, and Swift was not happy about it. One of the Fox broadcast cameras caught Swift yelling from the box she was sitting in, appearing to yell an expletive as she expressed disappointment over the non-call.

Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant was involved in the play. PEOPLE asked Bryant about it afterward.

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool,” Bryant told PEOPLE. “It’s cool she’s into it.”

Kelce finished with five catches for 28 yards, which was his third-lowest yardage total of the season.

But the Chiefs pulled away from the Patriots and claimed a 27-17 victory at Gillette Stadium. The loss dropped New England to 3-11 on the season.