Scott Zolak mentions another potential landing spot for Bill Belichick this offseason

If the Patriots do opt to part ways with Bill Belichick this offseason, the legendary head coach should have no shortage of potential suitors.

A team with an already talented roster in place like the Chargers has been mentioned by Julian Edelman and others as a viable landing spot for Belichick.

Cam Newton mapped out a scenario where a desperate owner like Carolina’s David Tepper opens up the checkbook for a coach with Belichick’s resume.

But could another premier NFL franchise like the Dallas Cowboys come calling if Belichick does hit the open market?

Former Patriots QB and current 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host Scott Zolak put credence in such a scenario on Tuesday.

“I’m just saying, well, if everybody assumes it. Everybody I talk to assumes it,” Zolak said on “Zolak & Bertrand” on Tuesday. “I don’t know nothing. Nothing would really shock me. If he comes back, that wouldn’t shock me. That would be you’re getting a clearance in your scouting department, in your front office. That’s getting cleaned out, if he comes back there’s reason he’s back.”

At first glance, a coach who relishes full control over a team’s operations — both on the field and as far as personnel decisions are concerned — doesn’t seem to mesh well with an involved owner like Jerry Jones.

But if Dallas once again fails to orchestrate a deep postseason run under coach Mike McCarthy in January, Jones could opt to bring in a coach like Belichick in order to put his roster over the top.

“To me, it’s starting to shape up Dallas. You see the Dallas swoon starting to begin,” Zolak said. “They got their (expletive) kicked by Buffalo two days ago. Buffalo did what they wanted with them. You line it up and you look at them, they got a big offensive line, good running back, marquee quarterback. You got good receivers. You got good cover guys. You got Lawrence Taylor Jr. in No. 11 (Micah Parsons). You got a big defensive line and good safeties.

“It’s turnkey for Bill,” Zolak added. “And he went right over in pregame and shook the hands of Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones.”