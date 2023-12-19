Tom Brady responds on TikTok to family who accidentally got a photo of him at CVS

Newsletter Signup
Over the weekend, a TikTok user named Katie Tonges shared that her mom went to pick up a printed photo of their family from CVS and mistakenly received a photo of Tom Brady and his three kids instead.
The famous former Patriots quarterback took notice of the now-viral TikTok and responded in the comments on Monday, writing “my mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco 😅.”
The clip also features screenshots of what appears to be a family group chat, where Tonges’s father sent the Brady photo and explained the mix-up.
“Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas,” he wrote. “We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids.”
“We can do a trade if you have our photo…??” Tonges captioned the TikTok.
“I love that Tom Brady’s mom prints pics at CVS like the rest of us,” another TikTok user commented.
The photo that Tonges’s mom received by mistake features Brady and his three children posing in Patriots gear next to the lighthouse bell at Gillette stadium.
It was likely taken on Sept. 10, when Brady made an appearance in Foxborough with his kids to literally ring in the football season with a new Patriots tradition — ringing the stadium’s lighthouse bell as the team’s first “Keeper of the Light.”
Tonges apparently has another NFL connection — as her brother, Jake Tonges, is a San Francisco 49ers tight end.
