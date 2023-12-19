Patriots Ty Law wants this former Patriots player to become head coach after Bill Belichick "I would like to see Jerod Mayo get an opportunity," Ty Law. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots is uncertain. The team is 3-11 and dead last in the NFL in points per game. New England has failed to make the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that Patriots decision to move on from Belichick has already been made. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote that Belichick’s fate has not been decided yet, and that the way the team finishes can have an impact.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law said he’d like to see linebackers coach Jerod Mayo take over for Belichick if the Patriots decide to move on.

“I would like to see Jerod Mayo get an opportunity,” Law said during an appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, as transcribed by WEEI. “Because I think he has respect from — especially around here — he has respect from players as a former player, which you don’t have a lot of former players [coaching].”

Law pointed to Raiders coach Antonio Pierce as an example of how former players can have success as coaches. Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker before embarking on his coaching career.

“You see what’s going on [in Las Vegas],” he continued. “I think that’s a direct result of him being able to relate to the players in a certain way. And he’s got those boys playing. He played that position, that leadership position, as a linebacker. You have the same thing with Jerod Mayo. He’s been coaching under Bill Belichick. He knows how to coach. He can go find the players and maybe he can get to them in a different way.”

Mayo has interviewed for several head coaching jobs outside of New England in the past. He reportedly turned down an interview for the Panthers’ opening last off season, opting to stay with the Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in March that he considered Mayo as a “strong candidate” to become Belichick’s heir apparent.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Patriots’ struggles have caused Kraft to rethink their succession plan for Belichick.

Mayo is still the most likely choice to succeed Belichick, Graziano wrote, but some are “no longer certain” it will happen that way.

Mayo recently reiterated his desire to be a head coach, telling reporters that he’d like to further his career in New England but is also prepared to explore other opportunities.

“I only try to control the controllables and that’s out of my control,” Mayo said. “Hopefully as you guys all know, one day I want to be a head coach. Where that is? I don’t know.

“But at the same time, I would say that I have a lot of love for New England,” Mayo added. “I have a lot of love for the fans, the people around the building, and my family, they love it here as well. So, that would be great if I could stay here and continue to progress throughout my career, but we’ll see.”