Patriots What warning did Michael Jordan have for Julian Edelman before Super Bowl XLIX? "I saw Jordan. He was kinda, like, standoffish a little bit." Julian Edelman reeled in nine catches during New England's win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Julian Edelman and the Patriots had plenty on the line during Super Bowl XLIX.

A victory against a stout Seahawks roster would secure Tom Brady’s fourth title after a 10-year drought, as well as Edelman’s first championship.

But one sports legend also had a major payday hanging in the balance during that anticipated showdown between New England and Seattle.

Speaking with comedian Bert Kreischer on Edelman’s own “Games With Names” podcast this week, the former Patriots wideout recalled a story about a choice meeting at dinner during the week of Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona.

While out with his parents, Edelman ran into both Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. Despite his standing as Brady’s dependable slot receiver, Edelman admitted that he was “starstruck” while meeting two sports icons.

Jordan — known for his affinity for hefty wagers — offered up some ominous advice for Edelman after learning that he was playing against the Seahawks in the coming days.

“I go up and you could tell Jeter’s a very charming guy, welcoming,” Edelman told Kreischer. “I go, ‘Mr. Jeter, Julian Edelman. I’m playing in the Super Bowl,’” “I saw Jordan. He was kinda, like, standoffish a little bit. As soon as the conversation’s about to end — like five minutes in — I’m about to leave and Jordan comes up to me.

He goes, ‘Hey, kid. I got a bunch of money on you, don’t (expletive) it up. That’s the only thing he said to me. I go, ‘Yes, sir, Mr. Jordan.’ I didn’t know what to say.”

Edelman and the Patriots ultimately made Jordan a nice chunk of change. During New England’s 28-24 victory over the Seahawks, Edelman reeled in nine catches for 109 yards against Seattle’s feared “Legion of Boom” defense.

His lone touchdown of the game came with just over two minutes to go — giving New England a late lead that it would not relinquish (due to Malcolm Butler’s goal-line heroics).