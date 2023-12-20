Patriots What Travis Kelce said about Patriots fans cheering for Taylor Swift on Sunday “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.” Taylor Swift (hat) with her family and friends cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Taylor Swift came to Gillette Stadium Sunday rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots’ opponents that day. But the entire stadium — filled with Patriots fans — cheered when the cameras caught her and broadcasted her on the jumbotron.

Even the players on the field noticed how loud the stadium roared for Swift, including her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his podcast, ‘New Heights.’ “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing but for the most everybody was f***ing screaming their tails off.”

Advertisement:

Even Kelce was excited to see his girlfriend in attendance, but ultimately held it together.

“I was trying to keep it cool,” Kelce said. “I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards. Don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man.”

The Swift-Kelce relationship has taken pop culture by storm ever since rumors of their relationship surfaced in September. Fans of both football and Swift’s music have fallen in love with the two lovebirds, and Kelce believes it’s a testament to her talent that supporters of any NFL team can celebrate the world’s most famous Chiefs fan.

“You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

🎥| Travis on Taylor attending the Patriots game this weekend at Gillette:



“I'll say this. They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean, you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors – just shows you how amazing that girl is.… pic.twitter.com/iM3glaijtz — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 20, 2023

Swift’s presence at Gillette Stadium on Sunday rocked the entire state, and several of her reactions to the game’s events went viral. A video of Swift yelling in anger after Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant knocked down Kelce after a play reached nearly everyone on social media, including Bryant himself, who said it was “cool she’s into it.”

Advertisement:

Kelce said that Swift’s love for the Patriots’ home stadium made that moment especially special to him. He appreciates New England for giving her that special moment and for making his team’s victory a bit more memorable to him.

“Shout out to the Patriots, New England,” Kelce said. “Taylor’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at. For them to show her, is just showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that.”