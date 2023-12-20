Patriots Trent Brown doubles down on post about Malik Cunningham: ‘I’m glad he’s in a better place’ "Like, my guy couldn't even get a red jersey.” Trent Brown was not pleased after Malik Cunningham joined the Ravens. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Malik Cunningham’s departure from the Patriots earlier this month clearly ruffled plenty of feathers in New England’s locker room.

On a 2023 Patriots roster routinely hampered with a dearth of playmakers, an athletic quarterback like Malik Cunningham stood as a breath of fresh air.

But even with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe’s up-and-down play through the first three months of the new season, Cunningham spent most of his time in New England on the practice squad.

In his lone game during the regular season with New England, Cunningham logged just six offensive snaps in a backup role during the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

After the Ravens signed Cunningham off of New England’s practice squad, it didn’t take long for many of his teammates in New England to wish him luck on social media.

But left tackle Trent Brown’s farewell message was viewed as some potential shade thrown at New England for failing to feature the QB in its lackluster offense.

“@Malikc_3 go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

Via Instagram, Trent Brown says farewell to Malik Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/gczCktDzzy — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) December 12, 2023

When asked about his social media post in a conversation with A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller on Wednesday, Brown doubled down on sentiment about Cunningham’s lack of opportunity with New England.

“It’s funny because I told him months ago if they ever called, if anybody, that’s the team where he should go,” Brown told Weller about the Ravens. “It was almost like I saw it coming. And that’s really good for him to actually get a real chance to play his real position.”

While Cunningham rarely saw the gridiron during the regular season, Brown acknowledged that the 25-year-old QB put together arguably the most electrifying drive of the entire season during New England’s preseason opener against the Texans on August 10.

Cunningham helped orchestrate a 14-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the Patriots’ only touchdown of the night against Houston, completing three of four passes while gaining 34 yards on the ground off of five attempts.

“I mean, probably the most exciting drive we had in that stadium was against Houston in preseason games this season,” Brown told Weller. “Like, my guy couldn’t even get a red jersey.”

Unlike Jones and Zappe — who wear red jerseys as the team’s quarterbacks during practices — Cunningham was often on the outside looking in at New England’s offensive gameplan, even though the team was also trying to teach him the trade as a wide receiver throughout the year.

Baltimore might have its QB in place with Lamar Jackson. But Cunningham now has a spot on the Ravens’ active roster, and should be able to soak up plenty of information as a backup to his former Louisville teammate.

“I’m sure he’s doing well. He’s a great athlete. He’s a great quarterback,” Brown told Weller of Cunningham. “Wasn’t many opportunities he got to actually do it (here), but I definitely saw glimpses of him being a good quarterback. So, I wish him well. I wish him the best of luck. I’m glad he’s in a better place.”