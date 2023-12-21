Patriots Patriots, Hunter Henry continue to get bad news on team injury report Henry has reeled in three touchdowns in New England's last two games. Hunter Henry has not practiced so far this week in New England. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

If Bailey Zappe and the Patriots offense plan on leaving Denver with a victory on Christmas Eve, they’re going to have to make good on their opportunities in the red zone against a Broncos team giving up an average of 25.1 points per game.

That task will become a bit easier for New England’s second-year QB if his top target within the 20-yard-line makes a return to the field on Sunday.

But after bearing the brunt of several low hits in Sunday’s home loss to the Chiefs, the odds aren’t looking good for tight end Hunter Henry getting cleared for New England’s upcoming game in Colorado.

Despite Henry being spotted on the Patriots’ practice field on Thursday afternoon, most of the optimism drawn from those optics was sapped away just a few hours later.

During New England’s latest injury report, Henry was listed as a non-participant due to a knee injury. He was not spotted on the practice field at all on Wednesday morning.

Here’s the full injury report for both the Patriots and Broncos:

PATRIOTS

Did Not Participate

S Cody Davis — Illness

TE Hunter Henry — Knee

OT Conor McDermott — Concussion

S Jabrill Peppers — Hamstring

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle

LB Anfernee Jennings — Illness

Limited Participation

DL Christian Barmore — Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley — Knee

OT Trent Brown — Ankle/Hand

CB Jonathan Jones — Knee

WR/ST Matthew Slater — Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Ankle

LB Jahlani Tavai — Ankle

Full Participation

OT Tyrone Wheatley — Knee

BRONCOS

Did Not Participate

LB Nik Bonitto — Knee

TE Greg Dulcich — Hamstring / Foot

DT Mike Purcell — Rest

Limited Participation

TE Chris Manhertz — Rest

Full Participation

OLB Jonathon Cooper — Ankle

T Alex Palczewski — Knee

RB Samaje Perine — Rest

Losing Henry for a full game would be a major blow for an already lackluster New England offense. The 29-year-old tight end currently leads the Patriots in both receptions (42) and receiving touchdowns (six), while also ranking second in receiving yards (419).

Since Zappe took over as New England’s QB1 earlier this month, Henry has established himself as the team’s go-to receiving option. In New England’s last two games, Henry has reeled in 10 catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Henry would have added a fourth during Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, but his second receiving TD of the second quarter was taken off the board due to a holding penalty against Connor McDermott.