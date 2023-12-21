Patriots, Hunter Henry continue to get bad news on team injury report

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
If Bailey Zappe and the Patriots offense plan on leaving Denver with a victory on Christmas Eve, they’re going to have to make good on their opportunities in the red zone against a Broncos team giving up an average of 25.1 points per game.
That task will become a bit easier for New England’s second-year QB if his top target within the 20-yard-line makes a return to the field on Sunday.
But after bearing the brunt of several low hits in Sunday’s home loss to the Chiefs, the odds aren’t looking good for tight end Hunter Henry getting cleared for New England’s upcoming game in Colorado.
Despite Henry being spotted on the Patriots’ practice field on Thursday afternoon, most of the optimism drawn from those optics was sapped away just a few hours later.
During New England’s latest injury report, Henry was listed as a non-participant due to a knee injury. He was not spotted on the practice field at all on Wednesday morning.
Here’s the full injury report for both the Patriots and Broncos:
Did Not Participate
S Cody Davis — Illness
TE Hunter Henry — Knee
OT Conor McDermott — Concussion
S Jabrill Peppers — Hamstring
RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle
LB Anfernee Jennings — Illness
Limited Participation
DL Christian Barmore — Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley — Knee
OT Trent Brown — Ankle/Hand
CB Jonathan Jones — Knee
WR/ST Matthew Slater — Hamstring
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Ankle
LB Jahlani Tavai — Ankle
Full Participation
OT Tyrone Wheatley — Knee
BRONCOS
Did Not Participate
LB Nik Bonitto — Knee
TE Greg Dulcich — Hamstring / Foot
DT Mike Purcell — Rest
Limited Participation
TE Chris Manhertz — Rest
Full Participation
OLB Jonathon Cooper — Ankle
T Alex Palczewski — Knee
RB Samaje Perine — Rest
Losing Henry for a full game would be a major blow for an already lackluster New England offense. The 29-year-old tight end currently leads the Patriots in both receptions (42) and receiving touchdowns (six), while also ranking second in receiving yards (419).
Since Zappe took over as New England’s QB1 earlier this month, Henry has established himself as the team’s go-to receiving option. In New England’s last two games, Henry has reeled in 10 catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Henry would have added a fourth during Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, but his second receiving TD of the second quarter was taken off the board due to a holding penalty against Connor McDermott.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.