Patriots Patriots injury report: Jabrill Peppers among 3 players out, 9 others questionable vs. Broncos Peppers suffered a hamstring injury in New England’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Jabrill Peppers (5) will not play on Sunday, while Jahlani Tavai (48) is questionable. Elsa/Getty Images

The Patriots are entering their Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos banged up.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) will not play against the Broncos on Sunday, New England announced Friday.

Peppers suffered a hamstring injury in the Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week and subsequently did not practice with the team at all this week.

Smith-Schuster and Stevenson both sat out of New England’s Week 15 defeat with their respective ankle injuries and remain on the mend.

As for those questionable heading into the Patriots’ trip out west, there is no shortage of players uncertain to suit up on both sides of the ball on Sunday.

Defensively, lineman Christian Bamore (shoulder), linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), Anfernee Jennings (illness), and Jahlani Tavai (ankle), plus cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee) are all carrying a questionable tag two days before kickoff.

While Barmore, Bentley, and Jones have all spent considerable time on the team’s injury report this season, Jennings and Tavai are new names.

All three of the linebackers on the injury report have played major roles on defense this season, so the Patriots would have to rely on the likes of Marte Mapu, Josh Uche, and Mack Wilson Sr.

On the offensive side, tackle Trent Brown (ankle/hand), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), and tackle Conor McDermott (concussion) round out the group of questionable players.

Brown and McDermott have endured their fair share of injuries this season in the trenches. The former was a limited practice participant this week while the latter did not see the field.

Henry appears on the report for the first time since Week 7. The 29-year-old has been one of the healthiest and most consistent players on offense this year despite poor quarterback play and changes under center. He has caught 42 passes for 419 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.

The tight end suffered his knee injury against the Chiefs and had to exit the game. Similar to the linebacker position, New England will have to hope for another pass catcher to step up if Henry cannot play on Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

S Jabrill Peppers – Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Ankle

RB Rhamondre Stevenson – Ankle

DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore – Shoulder/Illness

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley – Knee

OT Trent Brown – Ankle/Hand

TE Hunter Henry – Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings – Illness

CB Jonathan Jones – Knee

OT Conor McDermott – Concussion

SpT Matthew Slater – Groin

LB Jahlani Tavai – Ankle

REMOVED FROM LIST

S Cody Davis – Illness

T Tyrone Wheatley – Knee