Patriots Hunter Henry ruled out for Patriots-Broncos game on Christmas Eve This is the first time he'll sit since joining the team in 2021. Hunter Henry jogs off the field. Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo

The Patriots will be without tight end Hunter Henry when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Henry (knee) was initially listed as questionable, but New England downgraded him to out along with Conor McDermott (concussion) on Saturday.

This is the first game Henry will miss since joining the Patriots in 2021.

In a season defined by inconsistency as a whole, Henry has been a relative bright spot. He has a team-high 42 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns, including scores in each of his last two games.

He left last week’s loss to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter after getting the worst of a hit from L’Jarius Sneed. Henry watched Thursday’s practice and participated minimally Friday, and the team determined he couldn’t go against Denver.

Conor McDermott and Hunter Henry have been downgraded to out for #NEvsDEN. pic.twitter.com/8H5H0pPrNl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2023

In his absence, Pharaoh Brown and Mike Gesicki will likely see expanded roles.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, safety Jabrill Peppers, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are also out.