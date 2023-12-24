Patriots Watch: Chad Ryland nails 56 yard game-winning field goal against Broncos The Patriots' rookie missed a field goal and an extra point prior to the attempt. Chad Ryland delivered in the clutch on Sunday night. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sunday night was up-and-down for Patriots rookie kicker Chad Ryland. But, with the game on the line against the Denver Broncos, he delivered.

Bailey Zappe led a drive downfield in under a minute, giving New England a 56 yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Up until that point, Ryland had already missed a field goal and an extra point. His final kick, though, was perfect to seal a 26-23 Patriots victory.

He capped off a wild second half in which New England gained a 16 point lead, only to watch the Russel Wilson-led Broncos claw all the way back to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Following its heartbreaking loss, Denver has a major uphill battle to make the playoffs. Outside of the three teams penciled into AFC wildcard slots, there are also three teams in the hunt with a better record than the 7-8 Broncos.

Patriots fans hoping for a top three pick in the 2024 NFL draft might be disappointed in the outcome, too. New England is now projected to own the No. 4 pick in the draft, after coming into the day slated to pick second.

Regardless, the 2023 Patriots are clearly fired up for the win.

Chad Ryland accepts congratulations from his teammates on the way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rfWbaMxjqO — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) December 25, 2023

New England will close out the season with a pair of AFC East matchups, first against the Buffalo Bills on New Years Eve and then the New York Jets on Jan. 7.