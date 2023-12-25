Chad Ryland’s ‘Christmas Miracle’ kick drew both praise and anger on social media

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Chad Ryland put Patriots fans though a rollercoaster of emotions on Christmas Eve.
He made his first field-goal attempt, but missed a 47-yarder and an extra-point that drew some critical responses.
The Patriots and Broncos were tied heading into the final minute, and the two misses appeared as if they would play a decisive role in the final outcome.
But, Ryland got a chance to redeem himself, splitting the uprights with a 56-yard game-winner in the closing seconds of the game.
Naturally, this brought up a variety of responses on social media.
There was plenty of praise, because the kick was impressive – especially after the way Ryalnd’s night began. There were also some people who were disappointed that the win may end up negatively impacting the Patriots’ draft position.
Here are a few of the reactions that took place.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.