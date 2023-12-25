Patriots

Chad Ryland’s ‘Christmas Miracle’ kick drew both praise and anger on social media

A rollercoaster night ended in redemption for the rookie kicker.

Chad Ryland's game-winner was good for the Patriots' current morale, but also slid them down the draft board. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

By Khari Thompson

Chad Ryland put Patriots fans though a rollercoaster of emotions on Christmas Eve.

He made his first field-goal attempt, but missed a 47-yarder and an extra-point that drew some critical responses.

The Patriots and Broncos were tied heading into the final minute, and the two misses appeared as if they would play a decisive role in the final outcome.

But, Ryland got a chance to redeem himself, splitting the uprights with a 56-yard game-winner in the closing seconds of the game.

Naturally, this brought up a variety of responses on social media.

There was plenty of praise, because the kick was impressive – especially after the way Ryalnd’s night began. There were also some people who were disappointed that the win may end up negatively impacting the Patriots’ draft position.

Here are a few of the reactions that took place.