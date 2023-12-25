Patriots Why Bailey Zappe reached out to Hall-of-Fame QB Kurt Warner after being cut by the Patriots "Did you ever have those times where you wondered if you belonged in the league?" Bailey Zappe led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter Sunday night. AP Photo/Bart Young

Months before he led the Patriots’ game-winning drive on national TV on Christmas Eve, Bailey Zappe was cut from the team.

He eventually returned after he cleared waivers, but his belief in himself was tested in the moment.

So, he reached out to Kurt Warner, who evolved into a Hall-of-Fame quarterback after going undrafted and playing several years in the Arena Football League for some words of wisdom.

“Did you ever have those times where you wondered if you belonged in the league?” Zappe asked, according to Warner.

Zappe said the conversation happened right after he was cut, which was one of the low points of his football career.

“At that point and time, that was the worst thing that had ever happened to me in my football career,” Zappe said. “Me and him had built a relationship, at the combine and everything, to where I texted him because I knew he had been through a lot. It wasn’t a very easy career for him coming into the league.

“He had to do a lot of things and overcome a lot of adversity,” Zappe added. “So, I just reached out to him and picked his brain about it. I’m glad I have somebody like that outside of course of my coaches that I go to, that I can pick their brain.”

Zappe said the Patriots’ last-minute victory has him feeling on “cloud 9.” It’s been a long journey for the second-year quarterback.

Getting cut wasn’t easy, but he’s making the most of the opportunity that’s in front of him right now.

“It’s part of it. You learn,” Zappe said. “The decision that was made back then, I respect it and everything. If I had a time machine, of course I would go back and change everything but you don’t so now you’re here. I’m going to be where my feet are, enjoy this win, and enjoy the game-winning kick that Chad [Ryland] made.”