Patriots Atonio Mafi’s story began in Tom Brady’s hometown. Now he’s writing the next chapter in Foxborough. Mafi grew up a Patriots fan because of Tom Brady. Now, he's living out his own NFL dream here in Foxborough. Antonio Mafi. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atonio Mafi described getting drafted by the Patriots as a “full circle” moment.

The rookie offensive lineman is from San Mateo, California, which is also Tom Brady’s hometown.

Mafi played high school football at Brady’s alma mater, Junipero Serra. The school’s football stadium is named after Brady and his family. The legendary quarterback’s name was “everywhere” at the school, and he would occasionally wish the team luck via FaceTime before big games, Mafi said.

Although he lived more than 3,000 miles away at the time, Mafi grew up a Patriots fan because of Brady’s connection to San Mateo.

“Obviously, the biggest thing was seeing a kid from San Mateo, where I’m from, winning that much,” Mafi said. “It was great to see the Patriots win so much and win so many Super Bowls, but the biggest thing for us was seeing a kid from California doing this year after year, and even into his old age. That was the coolest thing.”

Junipero Serra has a long list of famous sports alums, including Brady, legendary MLB slugger Barry Bonds, four-time Super Bowl champ Lynn Swann, and three-time Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari.

But, Mafi enjoyed other aspects of the school too, such as the music programs.

“My high school was an all guys Catholic school, so it was a different vibe,” Mafi said. “My school was really big for football, basketball, and other sports like that. But, like, the creator of “High School Musical” [Peter Barsocchini] went to our school too, so we had really good arts and theater. I was part of the choir too, I was part of men’s chorus when I was in high school. Our school was good in multiple facets.”

Mafi, 23, had yet to turn two-years-old when Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots. New England was a full-on dynasty by the time Mafi was old enough to follow the game.

“By the time I was old enough to understand football and sit there and watch an entire game and understand what was going on, that was peak TB12,” Mafi said.

Brady’s final season with the Patriots came during Mafi’s sophomore year at UCLA. Mafi began his college career as a defensive lineman, but switched to offensive guard and eventually developed into a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at his new position. He tied UCLA’s school record for most games played [56].

The Patriots brought Mafi to Foxborough for a pre-draft visit, and he said the moment that stuck out the most was when he met coach Bill Belichick.

“It was just surreal meeting Bill Belichick for the first time,” Mafi said. “I couldn’t even remember what he was saying that first time. I was just really shell shocked. That’s what it was like.”

The Patriots drafted Mafi in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of three offensive linemen selected, along with center Jake Andrews and guard Sidy Sow.

“He’s awesome. I love Mafi to death,” Sow said. “All three of us came in, and it’s kind of scary being on a new team, but a guy like him has such an open heart from the beginning. He made it so easy to create a connection, I think for me, and for Jake. Going through this whole process and sharing this whole experience has been kind of cool.”

Mafi started in four of the Patriots’ first six games this season. His playing time dipped for a while during the middle of the season, but he’s gotten more snaps recently after Cole Strange was placed on injured reserve.

“All three rookies, with Mafi included, from their work ethic and that standpoint have done a great job coming in,” offensive lineman David Andrews said. “As a veteran you want to see guys come in, work hard, and try to do the right things. Obviously, they’re rookies and they’re trying to figure it out in a lot of different ways.”

“So, I appreciate all three of them,” Andrews added. “I came in with two other guys too as a rookie, so it’s nice to have a group that you’re going through it with. I came in with Tre Jackson and Shaq Mason, so I enjoyed having those guys. We could always hang out with each other, bounce things off of each other, and try to help each other.”

Mafi has come a long way from San Mateo. He said playing for the Patriots is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“Definitely surreal, definitely grateful for it every day,” Mafi said. “There’s so much history here, and I understand my role right now as a rookie. Just trying to do right by those who came before and show every day that I deserve to be here.”