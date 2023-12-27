Patriots Patriots place Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve, ending his season Stevenson struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the 2023 season. Rhamondre Stevenson was limited to just 12 games this season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Rhamondre Stevenson’s 2023 season has come to an end.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday evening that they placed the third-year running back on injured reserve, putting an end to his season after just 12 games played.

Stevenson last played for New England on Dec. 3 during the Patriots’ 6-0 loss to the Chargers, with the 25-year-old back exiting the game in the first quarter after suffering a high ankle sprain following a hip-drop tackle from linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

Here’s a closer look at injury to Rhamondre Stevenson. Had to be helped off the field and couldn’t put any weight on leg pic.twitter.com/Rn9oh8lEnS — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 3, 2023

Shortly after Stevenson’s injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the running back was expected to miss “a few weeks”. On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Stevenson has been making “good progress” in his return from injury, but added that New England wasn’t going to push Stevenson to return — given the Patriots’ current spot at the bottom of the AFC standings.

Wednesday’s news puts an end to a disappointing season for Stevenson in 2023. Expectations were high for Stevenson this year, especially after the former fourth-round pick gained 1,040 rushing yards and reeled in 69 catches for 421 receiving yards in 2022.

But be it injuries or New England’s extensive offensive struggles, Stevenson struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the 2023 season. In 12 games this year, Stevenson gained 618 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but averaged just 4.0 yards per carry. He also caught 38 balls for 238 receiving yards.

With Stevenson now on the shelf for the rest of the year, New England might use his roster spot to bolster its banged-up secondary.

The Patriots claimed Marco Wilson off the Arizona Cardinals, Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Wilson was waived by Arizona on Tuesday.

Wilson, 25, has recorded 158 tackles and three interceptions in 43 career NFL games.

A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Wilson has had a roller-coaster season for the Cardinals. He started in Arizona’s first 11 games this season, but didn’t log a single defensive snap in the Cardinals’ last four games before hitting the waiver wire.

New England’s secondary has taken several hits this season. Along with losing Christian Gonzalez to a season-ending injury in early October, the Patriots cut starting corner Jack Jones and placed J.C. Jackson on the non-football illness reserve list.

With both Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers battling injuries, adding a corner like Wilson gives New England some much-needed depth in its defensive backfield.

New England also announced on Wednesday that it signed tight end La’Michael Pettway to the team’s practice squad.

