Patriots legend Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Rodney Harrison won two Super Bowls during his tenure with the Patriots.

Rodney Harrison is one step closer to Canton.

The former Patriots safety was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 on Wednesday, marking the closest that the hard-hitting defensive back has come to enshrinement.

Harrison was a semifinalist over the previous three seasons before moving into the final round of consideration for this current class. Fellow Patriots legend Vince Wilfork was also named as a semifinalist Wednesday morning, but did not make the final cut this year.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will announce the Class of 2024 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast, which is scheduled to air Feb. 8.

Harrison played in New England from 2003-2008, winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. He earned First Team All-Pro honors in his first season in Foxborough, adding a veteran presence and plenty of thump to New England’s secondary. He followed that up with a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2004.

Harrison was known for delivering in the clutch with the Patriots — reeling in seven interceptions in nine postseason games with New England, including a pair in the Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Eagles.

Over his 14 years in the NFL, Harrison recorded 1,206 tackles, 34 interceptions, 30.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and four touchdowns. Harrison was named as a member of both the Patriots and Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Teams, and was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2019.

If Harrison is successfully voted in, he will become the 12th former Patriot to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Nick Buoniconti, John Hannah, Mike Haynes, Ty Law, Curtis Martin, Randy Moss, Bill Parcells, Darelle Revis, Junior Seau, Richard Seymour, and Andre Tippett.

Even with Harrison’s notable resume, there are plenty of other impressive finalists on the ballot in 2024.

The other 14 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 are:

DE Julius Peppers

KR Devin Hester

WR Torry Holt

WR Andre Johnson

DE Jared Allen

LB Patrick Willis

RB Fred Taylor

DE Dwight Freeney

Darren Woodson

OL Jahri Evans

CB Eric Allen

OL Willie Anderson

TE Antonio Gates