Patriots Rodney Harrison, Vince Wilfork among list of Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists James Harrison and Fred Taylor are also on the list. Vince Wilfork prior to induction into the Patriots' Hall of Fame in 2022. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The NFL revealed its modern player semifinalist list for potential 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Wednesday, with several former Patriots included.

Safety Rodney Harrison and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork made the cut, along with 23 other players from the modern era. The group was whittled down from an original list of 173, first announced in September.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



At 8:00 PM (EST) tonight, 15 Modern-Era Finalists for the Class of 2024 will be announced on the @nflnetwork.



List Of Semifinalists ➡️ https://t.co/sjzl2DDM4M pic.twitter.com/KlhRPmM1m2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 27, 2023

Other players on the list who featured for New England at some point in their careers included linebacker James Harrison and running back Fred Taylor.

On Wednesday night, the list of 25 will again be reduced to 15 when the NFL reveals its finalists for the prestigious distinction. Four additional nominees will be added (brining the total to 19) from the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, and the Seniors Committee.

Advertisement:

The NFL will announce the 2024 Hall of Fame class on Feb. 8 several days before Super Bowl LVIII. League selection rules mean that between four and nine of the finalists will make this year’s class.